Bonucci: ‘I used to live for games’ like Croatia vs. Italy

EURO 2020 winner Leonardo Bonucci has suggested tips for the Italy squad to avoid being ‘crushed by the pressure’ in tonight’s crucial match against Croatia. ‘I used to live for these games.’

It kicks off in Leipzig at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT), with Albania facing Spain in the other Group B match.

A point would suffice to guarantee a runner-up spot behind Spain and set up a Round of 16 tie against Switzerland, but defeat could see them drop to third or even fourth place.

Bonucci was one of the veteran leaders in the side that won the EURO 2020 tournament, so he gives advice on how to prepare for this moment when the world is watching.

“You have to focus on enjoyment, because if you stop and think about the importance of the match, you risk being crushed or even oppressed by the pressure,” Bonucci told the official Italy team social media channels.

“Therefore you must go onto the field thinking of what you need to do, and I’m sure the coach will have prepared the game really well.

“You have to enjoy your football without thinking of what comes before or after.”

Bonucci hung up his boots this summer after experiences at Union Berlin and Fenerbahce, so does he miss that kind of pressure?

“I used to live for these games, those moments when you need to draw on your character, your heart, your guts, enjoying it from the first to the last minute.

“I am very confident for this evening because I’ve seen the team is full of good players and people we can rely on.”

Croatia are unbeaten against Italy since gaining independence in the early 1990s, so are a tough nut to crack.

“With great organisation, they bring out something extra in these matches and we’ve seen that over the years, it is part of their culture and approach,” continued Bonucci.

“We must do the same, focusing on heart and going beyond every obstacle. I expect a hard-fought game. Croatia have great individual quality, they don’t play quite as well as in the recent past, but still deserve respect.”

Has the former defender been in touch with some of his old teammates at the Italy camp?

“I spoke to Jorginho, who is a great person along with a great player, he knows what he brings to the team in terms of organisation, passing and plugging the holes. I hope tonight is his game.

“We are all there cheering them on.”

