Bonsignore wins Whelen Modified Tour Mohegan Sun 100; Bell Xfinity SciApps 200 in Loudon

LOUDON – Saturday was a special day for Justin Bonsignore. It may not have ended the way the three-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion hoped, but he picked up a win in the modified race, and ran up front all day in his Xfinity debut before a late-race spin relegated him to a 23rd-place finish.

Justin Bonsignore speaks to reporters after Saturday's win in the Whelen Modified Tour Mohegan Sun 100 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.

Bonsignore started his day racing in the Whelen Modified Tour Mohegan Sun 100, where he picked up his third win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He started the Xfinity SciApps 200 in the 25th position and had moved all the way up to second. However, contact from another driver sent him spinning with just four laps left in the race, and settled for 23rd.

“I don’t like to get emotional, but it's emotional to accomplish what we did today,” he said. “All in all, it’s great to have all my guys here with me. I worked hard on this the last couple months. (Sponsors and Joe Gibbs Racing) really gave me a great opportunity. I am just going to need more experience to get better.”

While Bonsignore’s Xfinity debut didn’t end the way he wanted, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell picked up his fourth win in four tries in Loudon. Bell survived a late battle with teammate Sheldon Creed, and reigning Xfinity Series champion Cole Custer in an overtime run to the checkered flag.

“Winning is never easy, and I blew it today on pit road," Bell said. "We lost control of the race, and once I lost control of the race it looked like we were going to lose until we had that fortunate overtime restart. Winning is hard and everything has to go right to win, and we snuck one out today, that’s for sure.”

Creed settled for second in the SciApps 200, while Custer, Justin Allgaier, Carson Kvapil, Ryan Sieg, Parker Kligerman, Riley Herbst, Alex Bowman and Corey Heim rounded out the top 10.

Bell survives late race chaos for fourth straight Xfinity win in Loudon

Charlie Bell speaks to reporters after Saturday's win in the Xfinity SciApps 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.

Bell is no stranger to victory lane at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. In fact, Saturday’s win was his fourth in four tries at the Magic Mile. Although Bell’s primary focus is the NASCAR Cup Series, he said the win streak is still important to him.

“It meant a lot,” Bell said of keeping the streak alive. “To win any race, everything has to go right. Today things didn’t go right and we still snuck one out because of the circumstances. I’m very fortunate and thankful. It’s not taken lightly what just happened because I’m fully aware that it’s not normal to win, and it’s hard to do.”

Saturday’s race was even more challenging for Bell when he fell from second to third on the race’s final restart. He took advantage of some hard racing between Creed and Custer and found his way back to the front on the final lap.

“I knew what I had to do,” he said. “I felt like if I could stay close to even (with Custer) I could clear him in the bottom of (turns) one and two. Then when we took off I got a terrible restart.”

That bad start allowed Custer to take the lead, while Creed followed him to second place. Then, Creed started racing hard with Custer and the pair moved up the track, leaving a hole for Bell.

“Sheldon Creed ended up getting into second, and he’s the one that opened the door for me,” Bell said. “He got Cole a little lose, and I was able to squeak to the inside of him. Once I got to the inside of three wide on the straight away I felt like I was in the position I needed to be to win the race.”

Bonsignore has 'Special Day' in Loudon

While his Xfinity Series debut came up short of what Bonsignore hoped, it didn’t take away from his smile after a day where he had that opportunity, and backed it up with a Whelen Modified Tour victory.

“I’m a race car driver, I wanted to win,” he said of the Xfinity race. “I don’t know if we had the driver to win today, but I definitely feel like we could have run top three or top five if it had all worked out.”

Bonsignore survived a caution filled race, and a battle with his cousin Kyle, who finished second in the race, adding to a day he won’t soon forget.

“My cousin and I have been best friends since we were born,” Bonsignore said. “We’re only 10 months apart. We’ve raced together for a few years, it’s just never worked out where we were running head to head for a win. It was like we were 8 years old again, racing go-karts.”

Bonsignore said having family at the track added to what was already a special day, and having his cousin cross the finish line behind him made it even better.

“That was really cool to go 1-2,” he said. “I think the day I clinched my first championship, he won the race. It’s cool to have these moments with your family. It’s special. It’s probably more special for me. I’m sure he’s happy with second, but he would’ve rather beat me.”

Behind Justin and Kyle Bonsignore, the remainder of the top ten in the Whelen Modified Tour Mohegan Sun 100 were Chase Dowling, Patrick Emerling, Sam Rameau, Rommy Catalano, Eric Goodale, Jake Johnson, Austin Beers and Ron Silk.

Local drivers making Xfinity debut

Race fans across New Hampshire and New England have seen Bonsignore compete and win races in the region on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. Glen Reen is another driver who competes in New England, and Reen also made his Xfinity debut on Saturday, finishing 29th while driving for Joey Gase Motorsports.

Both drivers said their opportunities are emblematic of the talent level of modified drivers in the region. Bonsignore said racing in the SciApps 200 is a career highlight for him, and hopes for more opportunities.

“It’s definitely up there,” he said. “The modified tour is no slouch. You could put any of these guys in here and they would’ve done the same thing. (Ron) Silk would’ve come out here and done the same thing today. I’ll enjoy it as much as I can, but I’m a racer, and it’s still a 20-something place finish, which is disappointing. I’m just really proud of the effort we put in.”

Reen was also incredibly thankful for the opportunity. He said the fact that he and Bonsignore had the chance to race on Saturday, and that NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece has reached the top of the sport, show how strong the modified competitors in the Northeast are.

“Go to Stafford (Speedway, in Stafford Springs, Connecticut) on any Friday night and you’ll see some of the best racing in the country,” Reen said. “It’s no coincidence that we’ve had this opportunity.”

Reen said he was thankful to the Joey Gase Motorsports team, and the sponsors who came on board to support him.

"This is surreal," he said. "It's something I never thought I would have the chance to do, and I am so thankful to everybody who made it happen."

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Bonsignore wins Modified Tour Mohegan Sun 100 Bell Xfinity SciApps 200