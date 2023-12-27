Bonner on 'impact' of Celtic sub Johnston

Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner says he was "delighted" to see Mikey Johnston "make an impact", after the Irish international came off the bench to score two goals in Celtic’s 3-0 win against Dundee.

Bonner also believes that Johnston playing on the left-hand side will allow him to show his qualities more readily.

“The two goals from Mikey Johnston, coming off the bench, made an impact which you want from your subs,” Bonner said on the BBC’s Scottish Football Podcast.

“I’m delighted to see the young man score a couple of goals and build his confidence because he needed that.

“He hasn’t made an impact in the games that he’s played so far playing out on the right hand side, now he’s on the left and that frees him up a little bit to come on the inside.

“You would expect the Dundee defenders to close him down a little bit better but that’s taking nothing away from him, especially his second strike, which was really good.

“The goalkeeper will be a bit disappointed that he didn’t deflect the first one away to save it but that’s taking nothing away from what Johnston did and Celtic will be delighted to get those three points.”