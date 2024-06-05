Bonner helps Sun stay undefeated with win over Mystics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Connecticut Sun remain unbeaten through the first nine games of their 2024 season.

Their historic streak continued with a lopsided victory over the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night. After a tightly contested first half, Connecticut pulled away in the third quarter when it outscored Washington 26-10. The team held on in the final frame to earn a 76-59 victory.

Sun star DeWanna Bonner led the way with a game-high 20 points and eight rebounds. Brionna Jones added 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

The Sun are the seventh team in WNBA history to start a season 9-0. Each of the previous six teams reached the WNBA Finals. Connecticut is four wins away from tying the best start in league history at 13-0, set by the Minnesota Lynx in 2016.

On the other side, Washington set a franchise record with nine straight losses to start a season.

Watch the highlights from Tuesday's Sun win below:

Connecticut will look to extend its streak to double digits on Saturday against the New York Liberty (7-2). Tip-off for that matchup is set for 1 p.m. ET.