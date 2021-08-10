Bonnaroo to require vaccination or negative COVID-19 test at next month's festival

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival implemented Tuesday a policy requiring 2021 festival-goers to show vaccination proof or a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter "Centeroo," the heartbeat of the expansive event grounds.

In a statement posted to social media, the festival encouraged ticketholders to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

"The safety of our patrons and staff is our number one priority," the statement said, adding: "The last day to receive the second shot of Moderna or Pfizer, or a single dose of Johnson and Johnson is Thursday, August 19th."

The safety of our patrons and staff is our number one priority. As such a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test will be required to attend Bonnaroo 2021. pic.twitter.com/KnwCJWaNf4 — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) August 10, 2021

Unvaccinated individuals must submit a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of entering "Centeroo," the hub featuring a majority of Bonnaroo entertainment and vending. They'll do so at the "Plaza" medical tents placed throughout the festival's sprawling campgrounds, and upon approval will receive a "Health Check Wristband" to allow for entry throughout the weekend.

For those who lose their vaccination card or miss the 72-hour window, Bonnaroo will offer rapid testing at all medical tents for $40. If an attendee tests positive, they will take a second complimentary test for confirmation.

All attendees with confirmed positive cases will have their festival wristbands removed and will be asked to collect their belongs and exit the site immediately. They'll also be given a card with instructions for how to request a refund.

Festival organizers request unvaccinated festivalgoers to wear a mask at all times at Bonnaroo — and masks will be required for all who enter enclosed spaces such as the plaza barns and general store.

Story continues

Mere months after traditional large-scale concerts returned, the ground has been quickly shifting beneath the live music industry in recent weeks as the Delta variant becomes a growing concern.

Last month, Chicago's Lollapalooza festival made the call to require vaccination proof or negative tests for all attendees of the four-day event. Nashville singer-songwriter Jason Isbell made national news this week after announcing he'd implement a similar policy at all of his 2021 concerts, including eight nights at the Ryman Auditorium.

Nashville venues 5 Spot and City Winery have adopted vaccination or negative test policies for upcoming shows, while additional clubs plan to address vaccination requirements this week; Concert giant Live Nation rolled out a policy late last week that allows artists to require vaccination proof or negative test result for upcoming tours.

On Bonnaroo's social media channels, fan response to the decision has been largely positive, though not without its critics. Next, the Bonnaroo crowd awaits Thursday's release of the full festival schedule.

Bonnaroo takes place Sept. 2-5 at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee, about 60 miles south of Nashville.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Bonnaroo 2021 requires COVID vaccination or negative test for entry