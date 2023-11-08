Bondurant-Farrar football overcomes injuries for first semifinal berth in school history

BONDURANT — Zach Pfantz understands what it takes to win an Iowa high school football state title.

Over two decades ago, he was the captain of the West Marshall team that won the Class 1A state title in 1999. Pfantz and his teammates put together a perfect 13-0 record en route to the championship that season.

Now the head coach at Bondurant-Farrar, Pfantz helped his team to a quarterfinal victory over Glenwood on Friday, Nov. 3. The win earned the Bluejays a spot in the state semifinals — where they will face Western Dubuque on Thursday— for the first time in program history.

Bondurant-Farrar Bluejays head coach Zach Pfantz talks to the official during their game with ADM during the 2020 season. He's helped lead his team to the first state semifinal apperance in school history.

Bondurant-Farrar is still far from winning the championship; Pfantz and his players know that, and they’re taking it one game at a time.

But Pfantz does see the similarities between his championship-winning West Marshall team and the group of boys he’s coaching now at Bondurant-Farrar.

“One hundred percent,” Pfantz told the Register on Monday. “Special teams are special teams for a reason. I think all championship-level teams have similar characteristics. It’s unity, it’s buy-in, it’s toughness, it’s togetherness.”

Bluejays fight back after injuries impact their starting lineup

Bondurant-Farrar’s three top players all suffered season-ending injuries this season.

Reed Pfaltzgraff, the Bluejays’ leading receiver, was injured in a Week 7 matchup with Gilbert. Titus Cram, the team’s top running back, was injured a week later in Bondurant-Farrar’s game against Pella. Hudson Vroegh, the best returning offensive lineman, hasn’t played a snap all season.

When most teams would have lost momentum, Bondurant-Farrar instead rolled with the punches.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking to see my friends, my teammates (get injured),” senior Caleb Moore said. “But it’s always been a next man up mentality.”

Bondurant-Farrar's Noah Winger (59) and Caleb Moore (2) have helped the Bluejays overcome injuries to make it to the state semifinals.

Moore, a running back and linebacker, is just one of the Bluejays players who has stepped up after his teammates went down. He has 1,233 yards and 13 touchdowns on the year, but 764 of those yards and eight touchdowns were recorded in the three games since Cram’s injury.

As for receivers, that’s turned into a group effort. Cole Miller, Batpiny Riak and Aiden McDonald have split receptions — and the success — since Pfaltzgraff went down.

Even with all the injuries and adjustments, there have been some constants for Bondurant-Farrar.

Jordan Rial, Caleb Moore are constants through all the turnover

Junior quarterback Jordan Rial hasn’t missed a beat all year.

While the offensive line, tight ends and fullbacks have protected Bondurant-Farrar’s quarterback and running backs well, Moore credited his quarterback with why the offense has been able to remain even-keel.

He completed 58.3% of his pass attempts for 1,602 yards and 16 touchdowns, despite losing his top receiver seven weeks in and his main running back one week later.

“He’s a phenomenal leader, phenomenal quarterback,” Moore said. “That definitely helped the offense get through all these changes throughout the year.”

Bondurant-Farrar's Jordan Rial has been a steady presence for the Bluejays this season.

Then there is the defense, which also lost one of its best players when Cram, who plays safety as well, was injured. The unit needed buy-in from all its players, and guys like Moore and Jacob VanderLinden have kept the defense on the right path.

Moore isn’t quick to applaud himself — and his stats on offense stand out more than his work on defense — but Pfantz highlighted the junior’s skills as a linebacker. Moore is the constant on defense, leading the team with 63.5 tackles, 50 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

“Caleb is a very emotional leader,” Pfantz said. “We put a lot on Caleb’s plate. (He) sets the tone with physicality and he’s really smart. Caleb’s kind of our thinker on defense and Jordan’s kind of that guy on offense.”

Bondurant-Farrar digs in when others count the Bluejays out

The Bluejays compiled a six-game win streak before Pella defeated them, 40-13, in the second-last game of the regular season. Cram was injured in the first half of that matchup.

Pfantz saw, after that loss and after losing Pfaltzgraff a week earlier, how high school football fans started to count Bondurant-Farrar out.

“When that happened, everybody picked us to lose for several weeks in a row,” Pfantz said. “We love those guys, those guys are unbelievable, we would much rather have them. But our team and our guys were like, ‘It ain’t over.’”

The Bluejays were determined to show that they could win even without the big names on their roster. Pfantz knew his team had a decision to make after the Pella game: Was Bondurant-Farrar going to give up or were the Bluejays going to step up and continue to chase the dream?

They chose the latter.

Bondurant-Farrar players run onto the field during a game earlier this season. The Bluejays take on Western Dubuque on Thursday in the state semifinals.

Pfantz’s team beat Carlisle, 42-7, in the regular season finale. The Bluejays flew past Pella with a 23-6 win in the first round of the playoffs. One week later, they beat Glenwood, 31-21, to advance to the UNI-Dome.

And for the first time in school history, the Bluejays will compete in the state semifinals.

“We’ve been trying to make the Dome since we were in middle school,” Moore said. “We always knew we could, and it just finally came together.”

Bondurant-Farrar doesn’t have an easy first matchup in the Dome. The Bluejays (9-2) will take on Western Dubuque (10-1) and running back Grant Glausser, who has 2,453 yards and 28 rushing touchdowns this season.

Moore understands that stopping Glausser is a challenge. He knows that very few teams have been able to accomplish that tall task. He knows that, once again, Bondurant-Farrar is considered the underdog.

Regardless of what happens Thursday, Moore is proud of what he and this team accomplished, especially through all the adversity. But, for now, his focus is on the Bluejays’ next game.

“I think, after the season, we can look back and say it was a win,” Moore said. “But, right now, we still have a job to do. The job isn’t finished yet.”

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Bondurant-Farrar advances to Iowa high school football semifinals