Bonduel baseball falls short in first trip to state tournament

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – For the first time in program history, Bonduel baseball advanced to the state tournament at Fox Cities Stadium. Unfortunately, the third-seed Bears fell short in the state semifinal in a 2-1 loss to the Kenosha St. Joseph Lancers.

After allowing a pair of runs in the first inning, junior Cade Johnson subsequently pitched five shutout frames, but Bonduel’s offense couldn’t score a run outside the fourth inning.

Check out the highlights and postgame reaction in the video above.

