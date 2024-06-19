Bonds mourns death of godfather, Giants legend Mays originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The baseball world lost an icon Tuesday after Giants great Willie Mays died at the age of 93.

For Barry Bonds, Mays was so much more.

Bonds paid tribute to his late godfather with a heartfelt post on Instagram shortly after news broke of Mays' passing.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8YLsFMvPVi

"I am beyond devastated and overcome with emotion," Bonds wrote. "I have no words to describe what you mean to me -- you helped shape me to be who I am today. Thank you for being my Godfather and always being there. Give my dad a hug for me. Rest in peace Willie, I love you forever."

A young Barry Bonds with Willie Mays pic.twitter.com/w1RghpkB0v — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) June 19, 2024

Mays was teammates with Barry's father, Bobby Bonds, on the Giants from 1968-1972 and had a major influence on Barry's career.

The baseball world joins Bonds in mourning the passing of such a monumental figure.