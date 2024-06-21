Bonds admits he didn't want to pass Mays on MLB home run list originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

On his path to becoming the MLB's all-time home run leader, former Giants outfielder Barry Bonds had to surpass his godfather, Willie Mays -- something the slugger wasn't exactly thrilled to do.

During a feature interview with FOX Sports, Bonds revealed that he did not want to pass Mays as he approached 660 career home runs in April 2004.

"I didn't want to pass my godfather, he was my idol," Bonds explained. "So when that stage came, I think I was in a slump a little bit. He was saying, 'I'm traveling all over this place for you, you better hurry up.'

Despite Bonds' hesitancy to surpass his godfather's home run total, Mays remained steadfast with profound words of encouragement, providing the ultimate motivation for the Giants slugger to make MLB history.

"When I did it, and Willie came out with the torch, he says 'You keep on going,' " Bonds explained. "He told me, "You're going to break that record, don't you stop on my account.' There's nothing on the planet that was going to stop me, because that's what he wanted, and that's what my father wanted."

A day after tying Mays with 660 home runs, Bonds blasted the 661st long ball of his storied career, taking over sole possession of third place on the all-time list.

Bonds would go on to hit 101 more home runs over the course of his career, retiring as the MLB's home run king with 762 -- a record that still stands to this day.

Mays' 660 home runs always will live on in legend, particularly when you consider how many he was prevented from accumulating due to the incredible poor hitting conditions at Candlestick Park.

