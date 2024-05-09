Bond, Royals' golf team repeat as state champions

May 8—The Community Christian boys golf team secured its second straight state golf title earlier this week.

Senior Collin Bond closed out his high school career with a three-round total of 210 (3-under) to win the individual title for the second year in a row. Sophomore Will Whorton gave the Royals a 1-2 finish with a 4-over 217.

Bond shot 72-72 on the first day of the tournament to enter the final round with a two-shot lead. Whorton and Stigler's Kaden Risenhoover each stood in a tie for second place.

But on the final day, Bond separated himself from the pack, shooting 66 on the par-71 Muskogee Country Club.

Last season Bond and the Royals competed in the 2A state championship and won by 26 strokes. Despite moving up a class this year, they had no problem running away with their second title in school history.

The Royals shot 895 as a team over three rounds. They easily ran away with the team title, outpacing second place Metro Christian and Lone Grove by an outstanding 69 strokes — 43 more than in last year's 2A championship.

All five CCS golfers finished in the top 17 and none shot higher than 80 in any of their 15 combined rounds.

Sophomore Jackson Kennedy finished in a tie for 10th place after shooting 79-74-80. Gage Tucker had a three-round total just three strokes higher than Kennedy to earn a share of 13th place and Carson Montgomery finished in a tie for 17th place with an 80-79-80.

North's Josh Stuart earns silver in 6A championship — Norman North's Josh Stuart entered the final day of the 6A boys state tournament trailing Choctaw's Preston Albee by seven strokes.

Both Stuart and Albee opened up the tournament tied at one-under after the first round, but Albee, the favorite, built a big lead after a second-round 63.

Stuart saved his best round for the final day, beating Albee by five strokes with a 67. He ended up securing second place with an overall score of 207, two shots behind Albee and five strokes ahead of third place.

Senior Mack Moore finished just four strokes outside of the top three with a 76-71-69 and in a tie for seventh.

The Timberwovles finished fifth overall as a team with an 899. Norman High's Benson Diehm competed as an individual and shot 75-78-77 and finished in 31st place.

