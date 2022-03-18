Bond between Beverley, Towns has charged Timberwolves

As the Lakers were closing in on the Timberwolves during the second half Wednesday night, Karl-Anthony Towns said guard Patrick Beverley came over to him and laid out the reason why Los Angeles had cut a 25-point lead into single digits.

"He looked me dead in the eyes and said, 'It's your fault,' " Towns said. "I said, 'My fault?' "

That's because Towns missed most of the third quarter in foul trouble, and without him on the court, the Lakers came back. Towns didn't take it personally. Instead, he took it to heart.

"That goes back to the relationship we have," Towns said. "Every time I know we speak it comes out of a place of love and a place of good intentions, so I just respond."

Once Towns returned to the court, the Wolves put the game back in hand and won by 20.

Beverley has been one of the most important voices on the team, and isn't afraid to tell players his unvarnished thoughts. He thought with Towns that was going to take some work. Instead, the two say they have developed a great bond.

"I thought my biggest task when I came here was going to be KAT and it's not," Beverley said. "It's been great. Man, of course you hear all those stories about different players before you meet them. Guys, they tell me this, they tell me that about KAT and just seeing him up personal, it's totally the opposite of everything I've heard."

Beverley said part of his job in getting the most out of Towns is to continue to tell him how dominant he can be. That can result in nights like Monday, when Towns scored 60 points against San Antonio.

He appreciates the emotion Towns has on the floor, and Towns just has to channel that in the right way.

"He's the engine of this team and we can only go as far as he can take us," Beverley said. "It's my job — it's never about this game, it's always about the ending. If I get a finished product of him not complaining a little bit about the refs or him getting down on himself or him in foul trouble, if I can eliminate all that and just have him play the purest basketball he can play, I think that we'll be a very good team."

Towns said Beverley is like the "Draymond" of the Wolves, referring to Golden State forward Draymond Green.

"When he's on the floor, when he's on the bench, we have a different mentality," Towns said.

The Wolves have a chance to test themselves against the best on Saturday, when they face the NBA champion Bucks at Target Center.

The key for Towns has been taking Beverley's advice and criticism without getting offended. That's a fine line for teammates to talk, and there were instances in Towns' past (the Jimmy Butler year) where they might blow up the dynamic of the team. That hasn't happened. Instead, it seems to have enhanced the Wolves.

"Just a great relationship when you have people like that. That's what makes this team different," Towns said. "We can talk to each other. We can challenge each other. We can curse at each other. We can get really into each other and know it comes from a place of well-being and a place that's best for this team."