Bonanno qualifies for Esports World Cup with FC24 DreamHack Summer triumph

Matias Bonnano has qualified for the Esports World Cup after winning the DreamHack Summer FC24 tournament.

Taking place in Sweden, DreamHack Summer’s slate of Esports World Cup qualifiers provided aspiring competitors with an opportunity to face off on one of the world’s largest stages at Esports World Cup this summer.

In the EA FC24 category, Manchester City’s Bonnano was triumphant in a pool of 512 of the world’s best players – meaning he got his hands on the $25k prize.

It means he has qualified for the Esports World Cup in Riyadh which will run from 15 August to 18 August.

Following our epic ePremier League success in March where Mati and Donovan ‘Tekkz’ Hunt beat Brighton in a thrilling final, it represents the Club’s second title of the season.

What’s more, the victory caps an amazing three weeks in which he also finished third in the eChampions League and fifth at DreamHack Dallas.

Everyone at City would like to congratulate Mati on his latest success!