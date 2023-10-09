Bombs Rain Down on Gaza Strip as Israel Orders 'Complete Siege' of Region

Airstrikes continued in the Gaza region on Monday, October 9, as Israeli officials ordered a “complete siege” of the region, cutting off food, fuel, and electricity to the area, following a major Hamas assault in southern Israel on October 7.

At least 700 Israelis were killed since Saturday’s attack, the Israel Defense Forces said in a Monday night update, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that an emergency government must be formed. “The people are united and now the leadership needs to unite,” he said.

“We haven’t seen atrocities of the kind Hamas is committing since the atrocities of the Islamic State,” Netanyahu said.

“Airstrikes against Hamas in Gaza are just the beginning,” Netanyahu added.

At least 687 people were killed in the Gaza Strip and thousands injured by Monday evening, Palestinian officials said.

Footage filmed by Nedal Ahmed shows numerous strikes on Gaza City throughout Monday. Credit: Nedal Ahmed via Storyful