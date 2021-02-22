BOMBS AND BIRDIES: Davis Thompson perfect selection for Walker Cup team

Feb. 22—After a short break to highlight the incredible local teams and their accomplishments, the Bombs and Birdies column has returned.

It's been too long since we've discussed golf on a Monday, and this today we're talking Davis Thompson getting selected for the 2021 United States Walker Cup Team.

Yes, it's been about a week since the announcement was made, but it's still something noteworthy to discuss. Thompson is quickly solidifying his name in the golf world, and this selection is just another layer of icing on the cake.

To break down how the selection process works, back in December, the USGA announced that the three highest-ranked American players as of Feb. 10 would receive automatic exemptions onto the U.S. Walker Cup Team.

Guess who is No. 1 in American players — yup, Thompson. He's also No. 2 in the world behind Japan's Keita Nakajima. Ricky Castillo of Florida and Jon Pak of Florida State round out the top three. Another noteworthy amateur named to the U.S. roster is U.S. Amateur champion Ty Strafaci of Georgia Tech.

The Walker Cup will consist of 10 men from the United States who'll go up against 10 men from Great Britain and Ireland. The United States has dominated with a 37-9-1 lead in the series as this year marks the 48th edition.

"It is an honor to have this chance to represent my country and my school in the Walker Cup," Thompson said in a press release. "This has been a goal of mine, and I have worked extremely hard to get here. I'm both humbled and appreciative to be named to the team. I can't wait to compete with my United States teammates later this year."

Thompson is coming off a second-place finish at the Jones Cup, where I thought he would be the first amateur ever to win back-to-back years. However, he fell just short.

U.S. captain Nathaniel Crosby was at the Jones Cup, and after Thompson performed as well as he did, I just knew the announcement would come sooner than later. However, it didn't matter because being the No.1 player in the United States got him on the team. Though I suspect Crosby was quite taken by Thompson's skills through some seriously tough conditions.

Georgia's got a long history of players performing on the Walker Cup team, and Thompson is just the next name on that list as he joins fellow Golden Isles golfers Brian Harman (2005, 2009) and Harris English (2011).

Thompson is already making a name for himself on the PGA Tour as he played in both the U.S. Open, Puerto Rico Open, and two RSM Classics in just the last two seasons.

I have a feeling Thompson will join the long list of Golden Isles golfers on the PGA Tour after he wraps up his college career this season. In their first event, he finished 11th at the Florida Gators Invitational and helped lead Georgia to a second-place finish.

Georgia golfers already have quite the reputation on Tour, and Chris Haack has another special one on his hands with Thompson. To hold the No.1 spot in the United States is quite an achievement.

He's already proven he can hang on at PGA Tour events — just think what a full season would look like for him. In my opinion, you're looking at another Bulldog that's going to be productive on Tour and contend.

It's showing in his amateur career, and watch out if he performs well at the Walker Cup — the rumor mills of future Ryder Cups could be in his future, and I, for one, would love to see it.

Thompson's nonchalant attitude and barely beating heart rate make him a great competitor out on the course. He's got the silent killer trait, and it's just the start for him.

The 48th Walker Cup will be held May 8-9 at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla., where the United States will look to defend their 2019 15.5-10.5 victory. I expect nothing but great things out of Thompson and for more people to know his name. Who knows, he could be the next name to join this youngster club that's taking over the PGA Tour.