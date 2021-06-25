Bombers sweep twin bill with Lyon

Jun. 25—In both games it was hitting that did the job for the American Legion Post 9 Bombers.

The second game the Bombers also added dominating pitching to the mix.

The Bombers swept a doubleheader with Lyon County on Thursday at Jack Hicks Field at Shifley Park.

Post 9 won 13-3 in the first game and 16-0 in the second behind a combined no-hitter from four pitchers.

Braxton French had four RBIs and scored two runs to go with a triple in the first game. Harrison Bowman had two RBIs in the opener and was 2-for-4 at the plate.

Cohl Proctor and Dan St. Clair also had two RBIs each in the first game. Brock Brubaker and Jordon Tolle also each had RBIs.

"Our kids are in the groove right now, our hitters are seeing the ball," Bombers coach Matt Freeman said. "Everything looks like a beachball right now to them."

The Bombers mixed some position players in the first game, with Ethan Gibson at first base some, Proctor going to third and Bowman at second.

"We're trying to give everybody opportunities," Freeman said.

That seemed to be the philosophy with Bombers pitchers in the second game. Starter Brandon Davis, Peyton Cary, Aiden Wells and French all threw in the game. Davis went the longest with 2.2 innings of work.

They combined to strike out six and walk four on a total of 76 pitches.

"We have three games the next two days and we just came from playing four games in the last four days, so we were just going to try and put together two or three pitchers here and there," Freeman said. "The kids were throwing the ball well tonight."

French was a force at the plate in the second game, going 4-for-4 with a double, four runs scored and two RBIs.

Garrett Small was also 4-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Bowman was 2-for-3 with three runs scored. Proctor was 2-for-2 with four RBIs. Ethan Gibson had three RBIs with a double.

The Bombers are 12-2.

FIRST GAME

LYON COUNTY102 000 — 3 4 2

POST 9250 051 — 13 11 3

WP-Payne. LP-Powell. 3B-French.

SECOND GAME

LYON COUNTY000 00 — 0 0 2

POST 9544 30 — 16 15 0

WP-Davis. LP-Carney. 2B-Bowman, French, Gibson, Proctor 2, Small 2, Tolle.