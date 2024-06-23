Bombers sweep doubleheader

The American Legion Post 9 Owensboro Bombers captured a pair of victories over Post 6 Madisonville in a doubleheader on a hot Saturday afternoon at Kamuf Park, rolling to an 11-1 win in five innings before holding off the late-surging Rangers for a 4-3 walk-off conquest in the second matchup.

Post 9 improved to 7-4-1 overall following its three-game winning streak over the weekend.

Bombers manager Matt Freeman credited his squad for pulling out the two wins in vastly different ways.

“Braxton Franey’s been really good for us on the mound,” Freeman said of the opening-game winner, who struck out six batters and allowed two hits in four shutout innings. “His last outing, he threw nine innings of three-hit ball, and he came out and did the same thing today — kept the ball in the zone, kept it down, and it was a low-scoring affair for them. We had a bunch of hits, so it was a good mix of baseball.

“The second game, I think the kids were cruising a little bit, and luckily we had some energy there at the end and made the play that mattered when it mattered most.”

Aiden Wells powered Owensboro’s offense in the opening contest, going 2-for-3 with a double and a game-high four runs driven in. Easton Blandford finished 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs and a run, Talan Cartwright produced two RBIs and scored twice, Logen Thomas went 2-for-3 with two runs, and Eli DeBoer plated a pair of runs.

Owensboro took advantage of six Madisonville errors in the five-inning victory, with the Bombers scoring six runs in the opening frame.

Post 9 got off to another quick start in the second game, scoring three runs across the first two innings. DeBoer reached safely on an error and scored on Cartwright’s RBI base hit in the first inning, then belted a two-run double to left that scored Blandford and Cayden Crabtree, both of whom drew walks, to put Post 9 up 3-0.

Madisonville finally answered with a trio of runs in the top of the seventh inning, including a two-RBI single from Deacon Addis.

The Bombers responded in the bottom of the seventh when Deuce Sims drew a walk, advanced to second base on a wild pitch, moved to third and scored on an error for the walk-off victory.

Even after giving up the lead, Post 9 didn’t panic.

“This is an experienced team,” Freeman said. “This is the first time ever that we’ve got all seniors and college freshmen, and then maybe two juniors out of high school. We don’t have any young guys, so we’ve got a lot of experience. We’ve been able to put some stuff together. Early on, we’ve had the bunting game that’s worked really well, the small ball, stealing bases — just like here at the end of the game — and had some timely hitting.

“What we’ve got to do better is we’ve got to get out, get the lead early and allow our pitching to continue to do what it’s been doing.”

Once the lineup starts coming together consistently — some players miss time during the summer due to family vacations, injuries or late starts — the Bombers feel good about where they stand.

“That’s on me,” Freeman said. “We’ve got to put kids in the lineup where they need to be, and once we get all of our kids together, we need the coaches being consistent and the kids being comfortable with where they’re at.”

Post 9 returns to action Tuesday when the Bombers host Funkhouser Post 8 at 6 p.m.

MADISONVILLE000 01 — 1 1 6

OWENSBORO611 21 — 11 7 0

WP-Franey. LP-Thurby. 2B-Wells (O).

MADISONVILLE000 000 3 — 3 5 4

OWENSBORO120 000 1 — 4 4 1

WP-Crabtree. LP-Groves. 2B-DeBoer (O), Ashley (M).