Bombers start the season well

The Owensboro Post 9 Bombers won their first two games of the season on Saturday at Hopkins County Central.

The Bombers beat Lyon County 3-1. They also beat Oldham County 10-0.

Talan Cartwright hit a 2-run double inn the top of the third against Lyon County.

Pitcher Carter Kimmel gave up five hits and one run for the Bombers in five innings of work. Kimmel struck out four and walked one.

Braxton Franey got some work in one inning of relief for the Bombers. The right-hander allowed two hits, struck out two and walked one.

Michael Chaney and Logen Thomas each had two hits on the day, with Thomas going 2-for-2 with a double and Chaney going 2-for-3.

Against Oldham County, Grayson Smith went 3-for-4 with a double in the first inning.

Post 9 scored seven runs in the second to push it to the win. Talan Cartwright brought three runs in with a double. Joshua Mayes, Thomas and Smith each hit run scoring singles. Cayden Crabtree went 2-for-3. The Bombers had 10 hits in the game.

Smith also earned the pitching win for the Bombers. The right-hander threw a one-hitter and struck out six with one walk.

“I didn’t think we were aggressive enough at the plate early in the count in either game.” Bombers coach Matt Freeman said. “We played solid defense turning three double plays helping our pitchers out of some tough spots. The pitching staff got the job done but looked a little rusty. They threw too many pitches and went too deep into counts regularly.”

The Bombers open at home against Newburgh at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Kamuf Park.

The Bombers will begin pool play Thursday in the John Hayes Invitational Tournament in Terre Haute IN.

“This will be a good challenge for us as we will be playing against some of the beat talent in four states,” Freeman said.