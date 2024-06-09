Bombers hold Mill Rats at bay

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. – A pair of three-run rallies undid the Johnstown Mill Rats Saturday as they fell 6-1 to the Dubois County Bombers at League Stadium.

The Bombers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second thanks to run-scoring singles from Jace Druschel, Kyle Prindle and Derek Roy.

Dubois County added to its advantage in the sixth with Roy’s second RBI single coming a batter before Jonny Marquez doubled in a pair.

The run support was all that Bombers pitcher Max Tripure needed as he held the Mill Rats to a run on two hits and struck out five batters over 6 2/3 innings.

Johnstown got its run in the seventh when Garrett Pancione reached on an error, allowing Max Humphrey to cross the plate.