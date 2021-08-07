Bombers fall 4-1 at Great Lakes regional

Aug. 7—The Owensboro Post 9 Bombers fell behind and couldn't overcome an early deficit, falling 4-1 to Illinois in an elimination game at the American Legion Great Lakes Regional Tournament on Friday in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Illinois plated four runs in the top of the first inning, taking advantage of three Owensboro errors and setting the tone for the remainder of the contest.

Still, Bombers coach Matt Freeman said, his team never gave up.

"The kids came out and they fought their tails off," he said. "They climbed in a hole a little bit early with some errors, but then (Owensboro pitcher) Hunter Payne settled down and threw a fantastic game the rest of the way."

Payne allowed just one earned run, scattering six hits, striking out one and walking three in 51/3 innings of work.

Post 9 stuck in the bottom of the fifth inning when Ethan Gibson and Harrison Bowman hit consecutive singles, followed by Jordon Tolle's RBI base hit that cut the deficit to 4-1. However, Illinois got the third out of the inning on a pick-off at second base, ending the Bombers' rally attempt.

"Usually, we bounce back and the kids make adjustments," Freeman said. "They had a pitcher who was throwing the ball pretty well. He had good velocity, and he was mixing a curveball and a slider and was able to pinpoint it for strikes early in counts and late in counts.

"We just never could climb back in it."

Illinois pitcher Danny Hoffman finished with the complete-game win, striking out eight batters and allowing one run on seven hits.

Offensively, the Bombers were paced by Bowman, who went 3-for-3 at the plate.

"He went out and did the same thing he's done all summer," Freeman said of the Apollo High School standout. "He hit the ball up the middle, up the middle, to the right side — the kid was just amazing for us all summer long, and he continued his hot play today."

Gibson added a pair of hits and scored a run for Post 9.

Story continues

Despite the loss, Freeman said, the experience is something his team thoroughly enjoyed.

"Anytime you have the opportunity to take a group of young men and drive them eight, nine hours away from home — the kids had a fantastic time," he said. "Many of them had never been on a charter bus before, we stayed in a really nice hotel, and we got to do some things here and see some sights.

"We came here to win some games and try to get to the next level, and we came up short, but ultimately the kids made some memories here and I made some memories that we'll never forget."

The Bombers wrap up the 2021 season with a 29-6 mark — an accomplishment that Freeman was quick to credit his players for.

"It's a testament to the young men in our community that play baseball," he said. "We had fantastic attitudes, and the kids gave maximum effort day in and day out, even during a long, hot summer. It was refreshing to see these guys go out and do their job every day and enjoy doing it. We had a good record, and we had a good run."

ILLINOIS 400 000 0 — 4 7 0

OWENSBORO 000 010 0 — 1 7 5

WP-Hoffman. LP-Payne. 2B-Koza (I).