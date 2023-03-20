Bomani Jones on Ja Morant, Lakers & the MVP race | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Bomani Jones, host of Game Theory with Bomani Jones on HBO and The Right Time with Bomani Jones on ESPN joins Vince Goodwill for a conversation about Ja Morant’s impending return to the Memphis Grizzlies, reasons to not believe in the playoff hopes of the Los Angeles Lakers, the value of big men in the NBA, how to fix low-post scoring, the MVP race (and the discussion around it), and a lot more.

