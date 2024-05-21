Boly extends stay at City Ground

[Getty Images]

Willy Boly has signed a one-year contract extension to stay at Nottingham Forest.

The Ivorian international, who won the Africa Cup of Nations with his country in February, has made 21 appearances this season.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what we can achieve next season," said the 33-year-old defender.

"The support of the fans has been incredible and I can't wait to continue playing in front of them."

Boly will remain at the City Ground until 2025, with an option to extend for a second year.