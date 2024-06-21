Bolton sign ex-Cheltenham goalkeeper Southwood

Luke Southwood played in all 46 of Cheltenham Town's League One fixtures last season [Rex Features]

Bolton Wanderers have signed goalkeeper Luke Southwood on a two-year deal after he turned down the offer of a new contract with Cheltenham Town.

The 26-year-old began his career with Reading, where he made 26 Championship appearances for the Royals.

He joined the Robins permanently last summer after an initial loan spell and made a total of 99 appearances during his time with the club.

“As soon as this opportunity came around, I couldn’t wait to get it done. I just can’t wait to get going now," he told the club website.

“Everyone knows what the goal is for this season, and we’ll be doing all we can to make it happen.”

Bolton reached the League One play-off final last season but were beaten by Oxford United at Wembley.