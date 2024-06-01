Bolton’s season ends to Parishville-Hopkinton, 7-3

PLATTSBURGH — What might have been.

Bolton scored two runs in the first inning, left runners stranded on third in the second and third inning and left the bases loaded in the third. If any of those runs had crossed the plate, it could have been a different ballgame.

It just didn’t come to fruition as the Eagles wouldn’t score again until the game was out of reach. They fell to Section X’s Parishville-Hopkinton, 7-3 in a NYSPHSAA Class D Regional Semifinal, Thursday at Plattsburgh High School.

“I’m proud of these guys,” Bolton head coach Dan Sheridan said. “In sectionals, we had three really hard fought games. They kind of peaked right at the right time.

“We knew kind of nothing about this team. So it was kind of hard to anticipate. Their pitcher is definitely a pretty good pitcher, but I’m proud of my guys for working the count and getting on base. If we play them again, there’s a chance that we could win. Just wasn’t our day.”

The Eagles are a relatively young team with just one senior and one junior on the roster. With such a young team nerves may have played an issue as they had three errors, and missed the cutoff man multiple times when throwing the ball to the infield.

“We had a few misses,” Sheridan said. “It’s a young team, and this is the first time they’ve ever gotten remotely this far.

I have my team, three of them played last year. Everyone else was a JV or modified kid. So this is an all ninth and 10th grade team. I’ve got one Senior and one Junior. So this is their first time out like tons of fans. So I think to a certain degree, there were some nerves.”

PH’s pitcher Gage Caskinette kept the Bolton bats quiet for a majority of the game. While he looked shaky early with his control and allowing the Eagles to get the bases loaded, Caskinette calmed as the game went on. He finished with nine strikeouts, four walks and two hit batters while allowing only two hits.

Sheridan praised the development his players have shown over the season, which even dates back to October when players would go to the gym and work on mechanics.

“I think they’re excited for next year,” Sheridan said. “They know their potential. They know they have a lot of work to do. They did a lot of work this year.

“The fact that we went from losing the past few years and losing in the semi finals. We got blown out of the water by Chazy, then Lake Placid and then this year. I mean, the work has paid off for sure.”

Bolton would score early when Tyler Trowbidge grounded out to the first baseman as Jace Hubert scored. Moments later, Jacob French would slide under the catcher’s tag to add a second run.

It would be the third inning when the Panthers tied it up on two RBI singles by Ryan Griffith and Julian Wensil.

In the fourth inning a bases loaded walk brought in the go ahead run for Parishville-Hopkinton.

It would be the fifth when the Panthers broke it open. Caskinette would line an RBI single to the outfield to start the scoring.

After a wild throw brought in another run, PH’s shortstop Avery Zenger launched the ball for an RBI triple to add more breathing room.

Next up would be Ray Voisine would score Zenger on a fielder’s choice to set the lead to 7-2.

An error allowed Bolton’s Tyler Trowbridge to be safe at first in the sixth inning, and he let his legs do the rest of the work. After stealing second, Trowbridge bravely stole third to put himself 90 feet from adding a run.

A passed ball by the catcher, Wade Caskinette, allowed Trowbridge to come home and bring the Eagles a run closer to and breathed some life into the team.

Gage Caskinette would shut down the remaining batters for Bolton, and the lead would hold and finish at 7-3.

Despite the loss and season ending, Sheridan was proud of how his team grew over the season.

“There were ups and downs but you know, we’re finished with the season now,” he said. We were 10-7 and that was playing some really good class Section II teams, who we would theoretically have been playing if we had won this game.

“I’m really impressed with the guys come sectional time. They really buckled down and bolted together and did the work.”

Parishville- Hopkinton 7, Bolton 3

PH 002 140 0 - 7 10 3

BCS 200 001 0 - 3 2 3

G. Caskinette and W. Caskinette. Eager, Hubert (4) and Morehouse. WP- G. Caskinette. LP- Eager. 3B- Zenger (PH). 2B- Griffith (PH). Wenzel (PH).