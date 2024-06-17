Bolton man detained after Euros disorder in Germany

Riot police were deployed to prevent rival fans from clashing in Gelsenkirchen [Getty Images]

A man from Bolton has been detained by police upon his return to Britain from England's Euro 2024 match against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

The 39-year-old was detained at Manchester Airport on Monday and his passport retained by police.

He will face a Civil Football Banning Order hearing at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

"This action shows the breadth of the Euro 2024 football policing operation and demonstrates there are consequences for supporters who are intent on causing disorder," said Mick Johnson, head of the UK Football Policing Unit.

"Any UK football supporter causing disorder in Germany, which would be deemed an offence in this country, could face police action upon their return."

Videos on social media before the game showed tables, chairs and bottles thrown between rival fans before riot police arrived.

Police in Gelsenkirchen said the incident in the city saw seven Serbian fans and one British national arrested, but widely praised supporters' behaviour.

Chief police officer Peter Both said "a maximum of 150 fans were involved in a conflict" and complimented "around 50,000 guests who celebrated peacefully".