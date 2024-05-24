Bolton defeats Lake Placid for D baseball title

PLATTSBURGH — It didn’t take long for the first upset in the Section VII baseball finals to take place.

Third-seeded Bolton rapped out 18 hits and knocked off top-seeded Lake Placid, 11-8, in Wednesday’s Class D championship at Chip Cummings Field.

It was the first setback of the season against MVAC opponents for the Blue Bombers (13-3), who were the defending D champions. Their only other losses this season were to CVAC teams in non-league games.

Bolton (10-6), meanwhile, avenged a 9-3 regular-season setback to Lake Placid and will play the Section X winner in the NYSPHSAA regionals May 30 at 4 p.m. at Plattsburgh High.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the team,” Bolton coach Dan Sheridan said. “We’ve worked hard all season, starting in the gym. We’ve had our ups and downs, but are coming together at the right time.

“Lake Placid is a great team — they had been dominating their opponents. Brian (Brandes) is a great coach and person.”

“This is special,” Bolton first baseman Tyler Trowbridge said. “I’m the only senior on the team and this was the first sectional final I’ve gotten to play in.

“I mean, these guys have been so good to me. It’s really awesome — they’ve worked so hard to get here.”

The Eagles broke a 5-all tie with three runs in the top of the sixth inning, with Liam Foy’s long two-run double the key blow.

Bolton then added three more runs in the seventh to take an 11-5 lead, with Trowbridge getting a RBI single followed by a two-run single by Foy, his third and fourth RBI in two innings.

“The biggest thing was Liam’s two hits,” Trowbridge said. “Those were huge.

“He’s been a sparkplug all season. So it was really good for him to show off his talents.”

Bolton starter Sullivan Eager worked into the bottom of the seventh, but couldn’t get an out in the inning and Jace Hubert took over.

The Blue Bombers made it interesting when a bases-loaded walk and a fielder’s choice and ensuing error resulted in their deficit being cut to 11-8 with two out and the tying run at the plate.

Lake Placid’s Owen Hayes, who accounted for two hits in the game, then put a good swing on the ball and Bolton center fielder Jacob French made a nice catch in the left-center gap to end the game and comeback attempt.

“Sullivan left it all out there for us,” Sheridan said.

The game couldn’t have started out worse for the Blue Bombers. Hubert, the first batter in the contest, hit a fly ball to shallow left center where Lake Placid standout Vann Morrelli and a teammate both went hard for it and collided.

Morrelli got the worse of it and had to leave the game with a separated shoulder, a

major blow for the Blue Bombers.

“I mean, Vann is a heck of a player you know,” Trowbridge said. “It was a really tough break seeing him go down.”

The Eagles held an early 5-3 lead after two innings before the Blue Bombers tied it in the fourth on an error and a Hayes’ RBI single.

Every Bolton starter had at least one hit in the contest. Hubert, Trowbridge and Andy Morehouse led the way with three each, while William Hens, who had a big two-run double in a four-run second, Foy and Jaxon Egloff added two apiece. Foy finished with five RBI.

“It was a heck of a team effort,” Sheridan said.

“We have a young team. We are made up of mostly sophomores and freshmen. We have only one senior, Tyler Trowbridge, and one junior.”

Losing pitcher Jarrett Mihill led the Blue Bombers offensively with three hits, with Jon Caito, Hyler Isham and Hayes chipping in with two each.

The Blue Bombers are also young and these two teams should be right in the thick of it next season.

—

Bolton 11, Lake Placid 8

BCS 140 003 3 — 11 18 3

LPCS 300 200 3 — 8 12 2

Eager, Hubert (7) and Morehouse. Caito, Mihill (4) and Thomsen. WP- Eager. LP- Mihill. Sv- Hubert. 2B- Hubert (BCS), Hens (BCS), Foy (BCS), Thomsen (LPCS).