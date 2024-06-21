Bologna Yet To Reach Bid Level Needed For Ipswich Town Target

Bologna have not yet made the level of offer that would cause Panathinaikos to sell Ipswich Town target Fotis Ioannidis.

The Greek goal-getter’s performances in the recent season have made him hot property and Sporting Lisbon have been trying to take him to Portugal.

Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich also want to sign Ioannidis and have been in to Panathinaikos with two offers, while Bologna are now attempting to snap him up.

However, according to Greek outlet Sportime, the Italians have yet to make the level of offer needed to make Panathinaikos negotiate.

Panathinaikos believe that Ioannidis is worth in excess of €30m.

Whether Ipswich or any of the striker’s other suitors will be prepared to go that high this summer is open to question.

Ioannidis found the back of the net 23 times in 44 appearances for Panathinaikos over the recent campaign.

He proved himself at European level by striking twice in Panathianikos’ Champions League qualifiers and then five times in the Europa League.