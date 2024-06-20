Bologna Won’t Wait To Try To Land Ipswich Town Target

Bologna do not want to wait for Joshua Zirkzee to make a decision on his future before trying to sign Ipswich Town target Fotis Ioannidis.

Zirkzee has been heavily linked to a move away from Bologna during the ongoing transfer window.

A move to AC Milan has stalled due to the financial demands of his agent and Manchester United are now in talks with his representatives to discuss a transfer.

The Dutchman has not made the call to leave Bologna yet but the Italian club are keen to get moving on getting a replacement for the attack.

Ipswich target Ioannidis is the player they want and according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via MilanNews), Bologna do not want to wait for Zirkzee.

The forward wants to wait until the end of the European Championship to decide on his future, but the Italian club are keen to move on the Panathinaikos attacker now.

Ioannidis has suitors in the Premier League where Ipswich want to sign him this summer.