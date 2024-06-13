Bologna warn Juventus and more ‘no intention’ of selling Calafiori

Bologna warn Juventus and more ‘no intention’ of selling Calafiori

Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci warns Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen, Chelsea and other interested parties they have ‘no intention’ of selling Riccardo Calafiori.

The Italy international is currently preparing for EURO 2024 with Luciano Spalletti’s group in Germany, having earned two senior caps.

He has attracted a great deal of interest from the likes of Juve, Bayer Leverkusen, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich with his performances at the Stadio Dall’Ara.

However, with a contract to June 2027 and Champions League qualification secured, Bologna insist they are not going to bow to any pressure.

“We already said that our intention is to confirm most of the current squad,” said Fenucci in today’s press conference to present new coach Vincenzo Italiano.

“We already told Calafiori’s agent that we have no intention of losing him.”

Calafiori only at Bologna for one season

The 22-year-old was a product of the Roma youth academy, going on to a loan at Genoa before his €2.6m sale to FC Basel in 2022.

A year later, Calafiori returned to Italy for Bologna in a deal worth €4m, but Basel are owed 40 per cent of the sell-on fee.

That is still enough to make a huge profit, as the player is now valued at €30m.

Nominally a central defender, he can play as a left-back, a wing-back or even a central midfielder.

He scored two goals and provided five assists in 37 competitive games for Bologna this season.