Bologna team-mate responds to question on Zirkzee’s possible Milan move

Bologna striker Santiago Castro has confirmed that Joshua Zirkzee’s move to AC Milan is not finished, but he backed him to be a success wherever he goes.

All the major sources – in addition to our own information – seem to agree on the same version of events in the Milan-Zirkzee saga. The Rossoneri registered their interest, told Bologna they will pay the €40m clause and agreed on a salary in principle with the forward.

However, things then hit a stumbling block because of one dreaded word: commissions. Agent Kia Joorabchian has set a demand of €15m as a signing bonus in order for his client to move, and as a matter of principle the Milan management seem unwilling to pay even close to it.

Now, Bologna’s Santiago Castro has done an interview with the Argentine station Radio Velez 670 directly from the Argentina Under 23 training camp and he was asked about Zirkzee’s future.

“A player who surprises me every day is Zirkzee. He is truly complete: he plays, he has strength, he’s a crack and he’s humble. Joshua and I talk a lot, and I’m happy with his rise,” he said (via PianetaMilan).

“Zirkzee to Milan is not finished. If Bologna signs another striker they will have to continue working to earn their place.”