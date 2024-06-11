Bologna submit bid to Union Berlin for Robin Gosens

Serie A side Bologna submit the first offer to Union Berlin for Robin Gosens.

According to a report by Fabrizio Romano, Bologna have sent their first formal bid to Union Berlin for left-back Robin Gosens to land him this summer.

The Rossoblu have proposed a season-long loan deal with a buy option clause of around €7 million. However, Union Berlin want more from the agreement after buying the German on a permanent transfer for €12 million last summer.

The 29-year-old made the switch from Inter to the Bundesliga side last year and has played an influential role for the Berlin-based club despite their downfall in performances, scoring seven goals and registering three assists across all competitions.

It is yet to be understood how the negotiations will shape up between the two clubs but Bologna will need to acquire reinforcements for their new manager after the departure of Thiago Motta, who took the Emilia-Romagna side to new heights.

Trambak Bhattacherjee | GIFN