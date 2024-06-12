Bologna striker Zirkzee added to Netherlands squad for EURO 2024

Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee has been called up to the Netherlands squad for EURO 2024 after Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners pulled out due to injury.

The forward had originally been left out by coach Ronald Koeman for the tournament which kicks off on Friday in Germany.

The Netherlands are in a group with France, Poland and Austria.

They have had a lot of injury problems, as Ajax forward Brian Brobbey is also struggling to be fit for the opener.

Atalanta midfielder Koopmeiners had to withdraw due to a muscular injury, as did his club teammate Marten de Roon.

Koopmeiners out, Zirkzee in

Now Koeman has added Zirkzee to the squad as a replacement for Koopmeiners, even though they play in fundamentally very different roles.

The 23-year-old does not have a single senior cap under his belt for the Netherlands, but did score seven goals in 19 caps for the Under-21 side.

Zirkzee netted 12 goals and provided seven assists in 37 competitive games for Bologna this season and is in negotiations with Milan, as well as of interest to Juventus, Arsenal and Manchester United.