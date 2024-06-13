Bologna striker Zirkzee added to Netherlands squad

Joshua Zirkzee has been linked with several of Europe's top clubs after an impressive season at Serie A side Bologna [Getty Images]

Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee has been called up to the Netherlands squad for Euro 2024.

Zirkzee, 23, joins Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen as another late addition to Ronald Koeman's 26-man squad after Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners were ruled out.

On Monday, Koeman said he would not replace both De Jong and Koopmeiners, but after Ajax striker Brian Brobbey's injury scare in training on Wednesday, the Netherlands boss has opted against being a player short.

Zirkzee, who scored 11 goals last season in Serie A, missed out on Koeman's provisional Euros squad after picking up an injury but has since recovered.

The uncapped striker is expected to join the squad on Thursday, with the Netherlands opening their Euro 2024 campaign against Poland in Hamburg on Sunday.