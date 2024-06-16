Bologna Star & €8M Rated USMNT International Emblematic Of Inter Milan Youth-Focused Midfield Rebuild

Giovanni Fabbian and Tanner Tessmann are emblematic of Inter Milan’s plan for a midfield rebuild aimed at the long-term future.

This is highlighted in today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews.

As far as Inter’s midfield for the upcoming season, there is not much work that the club have to do.

The Nerazzurri will of course retain last season’s starting trio of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Nicolo Barella.

Meanwhile, Kristjan Asllani and Davide Frattesi will push to play even more of a role.

Having been backups last season, the young pair will feel that they can take on more minutes with another year of experience under their belts.

And the arrival of Piotr Zielinski from Napoli completes the midfield corps.

At thirty years of age, the Pole comes in right at the peak of his powers, at least on paper.

For the present, Inter’s midfield looks very well-stocked.

Fabbian & Tessmann Emblematic Of Inter Midfield Rebuild For The Future

None of that means that Inter are not also thinking about the future past the end of next season, however.

Mkhitaryan will turn 36 next season. The former Roma and Arsenal veteran’s contract expires at the end of June 2026.

And players like Calhanoglu and Zielinski, currently at the peak of their powers, won’t be forever.

Therefore, Inter are laying the groundwork for the future.

One player the Nerazzurri see as a likely candidate to bolster their midfield is Fabbian.

The Italy Under-21 international knows the Nerazzurri well, having come through the youth academy system.

Last summer Fabbian joined Bologna. Inter sold the 22-year-old for €5 million, but retained a €12 million buyback option.

The Nerazzurri are almost certain to take advantage of that buyback in a year’s time.

Then it will be time for Inter to decide whether to loan Fabbian out, or whether it will already be time to put him into their first team to inject some youth into the midfield.

Meanwhile, Inter are also in talks to sign US international Tanner Tessmann from Venezia.

The 22-year-old will cost around €7-8 million. However, that amount could be lowered by Inter sending players the other way to the Venetian club.

Inter’s intention is to send Tessmann back to Venezia on loan for next season, where he can gain plenty of valuable Serie A experience.

It is not as though there will be much room for the American in Inter’s midfield in the coming season.

But already starting with the 2025-26 campaign, there very well could be.