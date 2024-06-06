Bologna Slap €25M Price Tag On Inter Milan Target

Bologna want a transfer fee of at least €25 million for Inter Milan target Dan Ndoye this summer.

Today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews, report that the Nerazzurri could invest much of a €30 million fee for Denzel Dumfries in the Swiss as a direct replacement.

Ndoye has only been a Bologna player for one season.

The Swiss international joined the Rossoblu last summer from Basel. He had also previously played for Nice in Ligue 1.

However, it hasn’t taken too long for Ndoye to establish a strong reputation in Serie A.

The 23-year-old has been a regular for Bologna, both as a starter and off the bench as they achieved an historic Champions League qualification.

Ndoye has made a total of 31 appearances in Serie A. He has scored one goal and assisted another in the process.

The Swiss also made two appearances in the Coppa Italia. He scored the goal that knocked Inter out in extra time of a round of sixteen tie.

Ndoye has marked himself out with his pace and dribbling ability since arriving at Bologna.

The Corriere report that Ndoye would be among Inter’s targets in the event that they are to sell Denzel Dumfries this summer.

The Nerazzurri want to either extend Dumfries’s contract past the end of next June, or else cash in on the Dutchman this summer while they have the chance. Aston Villa are keen on signing him.

And if Inter are to sell Dumfries, they’ll target an attack-minded right-wingback.

Despite having his played more as an attacking winger for Bologna, Inter see Ndoye as a player who could play as a wingback.

Bologna won’t let go of Ndoye for cheap. The Champions League new boys want €25 million for the 23-year-old.

However, Inter are aiming to collect a fee of around €30 million if they sell Dumfries.

Therefore, the bulk of that could very well go towards Ndoye as a direct replacement.