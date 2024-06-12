Bologna send opening offer for Gosens – report

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Bologna have sent a formal offer to Union Berlin to sign ex-Atalanta and Inter wing-back Robin Gosens.

Bologna are interested in German wing-back Gosens and have made a formal offer to sign him, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Rossoblu director Giovanni Sartori is a long-time admirer of Gosens and brought him to Italy for the first time in 2017 when the defender joined Atalanta.

According to Gazzetta, Bologna sent an opening bid on Tuesday. It was a loan offer with an obligation to buy for €7m.

It is understood that Union Berlin will reject Bologna’s opening bid and demand a free between €12m and €15m.

Gosens, 29, has scored 28 goals and provided 19 assists in 160 Serie A appearances with Inter and Atalanta. Lazio and Torino have also been linked with the German defender.

Bologna qualified for the 2024-25 Champions League and replaced their coach Thiago Motta with Vincenzo Italiano.

The latter reached two consecutive Conference League Finals at Fiorentina during his two-year stay at the Stadio Franchi.