Bologna ready to increase asking price for Juventus target Riccardo Calafiori

New Bologna boss Vincenzo Italiano is ready to sit down with the 22-year-old Italian international Riccardo Calafiori, who is currently preparing for Italy’s defence of their European Championship crown, when he arrives for pre-season training next month.

Juventus has made no secret of the fact that they would like to take the young defender, who grew up in the youth ranks at AS Roma, but Bologna and Italiano are preparing for their first season in the Champions League and are desperate to cling on to one of their star players.

Calafiori however, has hinted that he wants to make the switch to Turin after a hugely successful season with the club he joined from FC Basel for just €4.5M last summer.

According to “Il resto di Carlino on tuttojuve.com, the Rossoblu will do everything in their power to convince Calafiori to stay, but if both parties fail to come to a satisfactory arrangement, then a €50M price-tag will be put in place for any potential suitors. Bologna’s asking price for the defender has now increased, despite previous suggestions of an agreement being close.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN