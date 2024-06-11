Bologna prepare offer for Chelsea and Italy talent Casadei – report

Bologna will make an attempt to sign Chelsea and Italy talent Cesare Casadei, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Serie A side Bologna are interested in Chelsea midfielder Casadei and will make an attempt to sign the ex-Inter midfielder this summer, according to a recent report from La Gazzetta dello Sport.

It is unclear whether the Rossoblu are considering a loan move or a permanent transfer, but according to the pink paper, they will make an attempt to get Casadei in the 2024 summer transfer window.

According to Gazzetta, the U21 Italy international is tempted to return to Italy to test himself in Serie A and is also a close friend of Bologna midfielder Giovanni Fabbian, another Inter Academy product.

Casadei returned to Chelsea in January 2024 after a six-month loan at Leicester City.

His former coach at the King Power Stadium, Enzo Maresca, has now been appointed by the Blues.

Bologna have recently appointed Vincenzo Italiano as their new head coach and will play in the Champions League next season.