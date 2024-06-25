Bologna players currently top the goals/assists charts at Euro 2024

After a superb season in Serie A in which they qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history, Bologna can now proudly state that their players currently lead the goals and assists standings at Euro 2024.

As we come to the end of the group stage at this year’s championships, Bologna players have contributed two goals and five assists at the tournament so far.

Swiss winger Dan Ndoye and his midfield team-mate Michel Aebischer, who scored and provided an assist for Kwadwo Duah on matchday one against Hungary, have both been on target for their country.

Remo Freuler has provided two assists so far. The first was for Aebischer’s third goal against Hungary, the second for N’Doye’s outstanding goal against Germany on Sunday.

Danish defender Victor Kristiansen delivered the ball to Morten Hjulmand to score his wonderful goal against England in Frankfurt.

On Monday evening, Italian international Riccardo Calafiori strolled through the Croatian midfield, to provide the pass for Mattia Zacagni to score what is without doubt, the most dramatic goal of the championships so far, ensuring Italy stole second place in Group B from their opponents with just seven seconds remaining.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN