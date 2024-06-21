Bologna increase Gosens offer to Union Berlin

Bologna have raised their offer to Union Berlin for Robin Gosens, reportedly proposing a loan with option to buy for €7.5m plus bonuses.

The Germany international is very familiar with Serie A, having moved to Italy with Atalanta in 2017 and then making a €27.4m transfer to Inter in January 2022.

He was frustrated at the lack of playing time at San Siro, so returned ‘home’ to Germany with Union Berlin last summer.

With seven goals and four assists in 37 competitive appearances for the club, Bologna are eager to bring him back to Italy after they qualified for the Champions League.

Bologna step up Gosens proposal

According to Sportitalia, the first offer was turned down, so Bologna have increased it to a loan worth €1.5m with option to buy for a further €6m plus bonuses.

It remains to be seen if this will be enough for Union Berlin to accept, but Gosens is believed to be enthusiastic about the idea of returning to Italy for a new adventure at the Stadio Dall’Ara.