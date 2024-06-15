Bologna and Fiorentina ask Manchester City for Delap

Fiorentina and Bologna have both set their sights on Manchester City owned striker Liam Delap, while the Viola also look at Fausto Valera of Corinthians.

According to Sky Sport Italia transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, there are two Serie A clubs impressed by Delap’s performances while on loan at Hull City this season.

The 21-year-old, son of long throw specialist Rory Delap, scored eight goals and provided two assists in 31 English Championship games for Hull.

Delap intrigues Serie A sides

It was the latest in a series of loan experiences for him after Stoke City and Preston North End, but with a contract at Manchester City until June 2026, another loan with option to buy is possible.

Bologna need a striker to replace out-going Joshua Zirkzee and have qualified for the Champions League, while Fiorentina are forever seeking someone to turn their many scoring opportunities into goals.

Meanwhile, Di Marzio also reports that Fiorentina are looking towards Brazil for their midfield again after Arthur Melo returned to Juventus from his loan spell.

Fausto Valera had already been linked with the Viola last summer and is back on their radar from Corinthians.