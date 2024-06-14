Bologna discussing Holm after Atalanta pass on purchase

Bologna could sign Emil Holm from Spezia after Atalanta decided against buying him outright, while Charalampos Lykogiannis extends his contract.

The Sweden international spent this season with Atalanta, where he scored one goal and provided four assists in 32 competitive games.

He helped them to win the Europa League trophy, reach the Coppa Italia Final and secure Champions League qualification with fourth place in Serie A.

However, La Dea decided not to activate their option to make the move permanent for €8.3m, having already spent €2.5m for the one-season loan.

Bologna asking after Holm

Now Sportitalia claim that Bologna are in negotiations with Spezia to secure Holm on a permanent transfer for around €12m.

Meanwhile, Lykogiannis has officially activated the option to extend his contract with Bologna to June 2025.

He made 25 appearances for the Rossoblu this term, scoring two goals with one assist.

The versatile defender can play in the centre or on the left and joined as a free agent from Cagliari in the summer of 2022.