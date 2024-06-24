Bologna Could Rival Inter Milan For USMNT Star – Chelsea Midfielder Also On Radar

Bologna could rival Inter Milan to sign Venezia and US international midfielder Tanner Tessmann.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, The newspaper report that ex-Nerazzurri midfielder Cesare Casadei is also on the Rossoblu’s radar.

This summer, the Gazzetta report, Bologna are aiming to sign a midfielder.

The Emilian side are reinforcing for the Champions League next season. It will be their first time playing in the competition in its modern incarnation.

With the departure of coach Thiago Motta to join Juventus, Bologna have appointed former Fiorentina and Spezia coach Vincenzo Italiano to their bench.

And according to the Gazzetta, one prospective target for Bologna would be a player who Inter are also in talks to sign.

Bologna Could Rival Inter Milan For Venezia Midfielder Tanner Tessmann

Inter have reportedly been trying to sign 22-year-old US international Tessmann.

Tessmann has been at Venezia since the summer of 2021, when he joined from MLS club FC Dallas.

Despite having helped Venezia to promotion to Serie A via the Serie B playoffs, Tessmann may not stick around at the Venetian club.

Inter have been trying to sign the American.

However, the Nerazzurri’s plan would reportedly be to sign Tessmann this summer and then loan him back to Venezia.

Meanwhile, the likes of Fiorentina and Atalanta have also been linked with the 22-year-old.

And Bologna are also ready to join the race to sign Tessmann, reports the Gazzetta. The Venezia midfielder is on the Rossoblu’s shortlist.

Meanwhile, the newspaper anticipates, Bologna could also try to sign midfielder Cesare Casadei from Chelsea.

Inter sold Casadei to the Blues in the summer of 2022. He had not made an appearance for the Nerazzurri’s senior team despite coming through the youth ranks.

Also on Bologna’s list of targets in midfield would be Kristian Thorstvedt of relegated Emilian rivals Sassuolo, and Hellas Verona and Slovakia midfielder Tomas Suslov.