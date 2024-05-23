🚨 Bologna confirm Thiago Motta exit as Juventus move looms

Bologna have announced that head coach Thiago Motta will depart the club this summer ahead of a proposed move to Juventus.

The former Italy international has enjoyed an incredible campaign at the helm of the Rossoblu, leading them into the Champions League for the first time in the club's history under its modern format.

But amid interest from Juve after their decision to sack Massimiliano Allegri last week, Motta informed Bologna on Thursday morning that he will not renew his contract and intends to leave this summer.

"In the last two years, we've enjoyed a well-prepared and winning coach who has given the team a brilliant playing identity," president Joey Saputo stated.

"The achievement of qualifying for the Champions League puts him and all of the players into the club's history books. I'd have liked him to stay at Bologna but I can only thank him and his staff for the last few seasons and wish him well for the future."

Multiple reports in Italy indicate that he will be confirmed as the new Juventus coach in the coming weeks.