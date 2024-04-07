Bologna blows last-gasp chance in 0-0 draw at Frosinone and misses opportunity to go 3rd in Serie A

Frosinone's Luca Garritano, left, and Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee battle for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Frosinone and Bologna at the Benito Stirpe stadium, in Frosinone, Italy, Sunday, April 7, 2024 . (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)

MILAN (AP) — Bologna missed a chance right at the death and also missed the opportunity to move into third place in Serie A as it was held to a 0-0 draw at relegation-threatened Frosinone on Sunday.

Bologna could have won the match with seconds remaining as Frosinone goalkeeper Stefano Turati fingertipped an effort off the underside of the bar from Dan Ndoye, who then sent the rebound over from in front of an empty goal.

The full whistle was blown immediately after the resulting goal kick.

Bologna, which is enjoying an impressive season and is on course to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in its history, could have moved a point above Juventus ahead of the Bianconeri’s match against Fiorentina later.

It was only three points above fifth-place Roma after Daniele De Rossi’s team beat Lazio in the capital derby on Saturday.

Frosinone inched to within a point of safety.

Bologna had much of the possession but it was Frosinone that had the better of the opportunities, especially in the first half when visiting goalkeeper Łukasz Skorupski was the busier.

Bologna was a little more incisive after the break and managed to test Turati a couple of times before the last-gasp opportunity.

___

