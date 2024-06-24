Advertisement

Bologna agree Holm terms with Spezia

Football Italia
·1 min read
Bologna agree Holm terms with Spezia
Bologna agree Holm terms with Spezia

Bologna have reportedly shaken hands with Spezia for Emil Holm, signing the right-back after Atalanta opted not to make his move permanent.

The 24-year-old spent this season in Bergamo on loan at a cost of €2.5m, making 32 appearances between Serie A, the Europa League and Coppa Italia.

He contributed one goal and four assists, but Atalanta decided against activating the option to buy for another €8.3m.

Instead, Spezia have been in negotiations with Bologna to sell them Holm and multiple reports this evening claim an agreement has been reached.

Holm heading to Bologna

There is still a little uncertainty over the cost of the operation, as while Sportitalia maintain it is €12m, transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano and Calciomercato.com point towards €7m.

It is possible that bonuses and add-ons will make up some of that difference.

The 24-year-old came to Italy at a cost of just €0.3m from Danish club Sonderjyske in the summer of 2021.

Holm plays as a right-back or a more advanced right-sided winger and had also been linked with Genoa, Juventus and Lazio, but Bologna were the favourites from the start.