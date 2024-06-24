Bologna agree Holm terms with Spezia

Bologna have reportedly shaken hands with Spezia for Emil Holm, signing the right-back after Atalanta opted not to make his move permanent.

The 24-year-old spent this season in Bergamo on loan at a cost of €2.5m, making 32 appearances between Serie A, the Europa League and Coppa Italia.

He contributed one goal and four assists, but Atalanta decided against activating the option to buy for another €8.3m.

Instead, Spezia have been in negotiations with Bologna to sell them Holm and multiple reports this evening claim an agreement has been reached.

Holm heading to Bologna

There is still a little uncertainty over the cost of the operation, as while Sportitalia maintain it is €12m, transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano and Calciomercato.com point towards €7m.

It is possible that bonuses and add-ons will make up some of that difference.

The 24-year-old came to Italy at a cost of just €0.3m from Danish club Sonderjyske in the summer of 2021.

Holm plays as a right-back or a more advanced right-sided winger and had also been linked with Genoa, Juventus and Lazio, but Bologna were the favourites from the start.