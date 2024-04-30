Bolingbrook GC to host LIV Golf League Individual Championship in September, league announces

The 2024 individual championship for the LIV Golf League will be decided in Chicagoland.

Golf’s newest professional circuit announced in a release Tuesday that LIV Golf Chicago will be held from Sept. 13-15 at Bolingbrook Golf Club in Chicago’s southwest suburbs.

As the 13th tournament of LIV Golf’s 2024 season, the release says, the Chicago event will see players compete for the title of 2024 LIV Golf League Individual Champion and determine final positions in the individual standings.

The Chicago event will also determine seedings for the 2024 LIV Golf Team Championship. Details on that will be announced later, according to the release.

Tickets for the Individual Championship at Bolingbrook Golf Club, located at 2001 Rodeo Drive in Bolingbrook, go on sale Wednesday, May 8, at 10 a.m. at LIVgolf.com.

“The passionate sports fans of Chicago have embraced the intense competition and fan-first experience that LIV Golf delivers, and this year it will be an incredible setting for a high-stakes event, as players battle it out for the individual title and a roster spot for 2025,” LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman said in the release.

“We’re thrilled to return to Illinois with an event at Bolingbrook Golf Club as we celebrate the season-long race and set the stage for the 2024 finale.”

As stated in the release, Bolingbrook Golf Club was designed by famed architect Arthur Hills and partner Steve Forrest. Its signature hole, No. 15, features a 156-yard island green, and the 7,104-yard layout winds around seven lakes.

Bolingbrook Golf Club was a host course in 2021 for the Forme Tour, created by the PGA Tour that year as a venue for non-Canadian PGA Tour Canada members who couldn’t travel between the U.S. and Canada at the time due to COVID-19 restrictions.

As the final event before the LIV Golf Team Championship, the Chicago event in September also serves as the final chance for players to earn points in the 2024 individual standings and secure spots in the league for 2025.

Last season, the individual championship, held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, came down to a playoff in which Brooks Koepka won the tournament and Talor Gooch secured the season-long individual title.

According to the release, LIV Golf’s roster has 14 major champions, including notable names in pro golf like Koepka, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson.

Throughout the season, the release states, LIV Golf League competition airs in the U.S. on Saturdays and Sundays on The CW, The CW App and LIV Golf Plus. Friday rounds are carried on The CW App, LIV Golf Plus and Caffeine.

For more information on how to watch the LIV Golf League, visit LIVGolf.com/where-to-watch.

