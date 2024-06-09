Boles named ABCA All-American

Jun. 8—HARROGATE — Lincoln Memorial baseball outfielder Carson Boles has been named an NCAA Division II first team All-American by the American Baseball Coaches Association.

This is the third All-American honor earned by the junior from Lebanon High School this offseason. Boles finished third in the nation in doubles with 24 and was also third in the country in batting average with a .475 mark.

The All-American honors compliment a bevy of awards including: SAC Player of the Year, NCBWA Regional Player of the Year and first team All-Region, NCBWA All-American, D2CCA All-American, ABCA/Rawlings First Team All-Region, D2CCA Regional Player of the Year, Academic All-District and D2CCA first team All-Region.