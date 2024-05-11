Boles Lady Hornets place ninth at state golf tournament

May 10—AUSTIN — Boles cut 24 strokes off its opening round to finish ninth on Tuesday at the University Interscholastic League Girls State Golf Tournament.

The Lady Hornets carded a team score of 418 for Tuesday's round at the Lions' Municipal Course. They shot a 442 on Monday to finish with a 36-hole total of 860.

Mason won the state title (326-311-637), followed by Crawford (368-354-722), Wink (386-364-750), Tolar (396-365-761), Sonora (395-375-770), Shiner (392-386-778), Goldthwaite (393-388-781) and Wellington (429-411-840).

Ashlyn Nation of Boles tied for 17th place among the individuals. She fired rounds of 93 and 87 for a 180 total. She was the District 15-2A medalist and finished third at the region meet (81-76-157) as Boles wound up second in the team standings.

She was followed by teammates Kaedence Robison (106-102-208), Kalie Hampton (115-104-219), Dana Barnett (128-125-253) and Alyssa Robison (144-132-276).

Ainsley Burns (78-71-149) and Avery Burns (75-76-151) of Mason finished first and second among the medalists. Avery Burns tied with Aubrey Hermesmeyer of Goldthwaite for third place but won second place in a sudden-death playoff.