Bold Vikings predictions: Purple Access

We are heavy into the NFL sports abyss, it’s a perfect time to look forward to the upcoming season. With training camp coming up in about a month, what can we expect from the Minnesota Vikings?

On the latest episode of Purple Access, hosts Declan Goff and Vikings Wire’s own Tyler Forness and Judd Zulgad each make two bold predictions for the upcoming season.

Josh Oliver becomes a standout

Brian Flores leads a defensive resurgence

Greg Joseph becomes a reliable kicker

Safeties get to the quarterback

All of that and more on the latest episode of Purple Access.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire