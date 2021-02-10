"A Bold Thing To Do During A Pandemic" - John Oliver On The Super Bowl

The host of "Last Week Tonight," John Oliver, says he enjoyed watching the Super Bowl until he realized that he is the same age as Tom Brady. Season eight of "Last Week Tonight" starts Sunday, February 14th. #Colbert #LastWeekTonight #JohnOliver

